Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 58.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 3.31 croreNet profit of Unjha Formulations declined 58.97% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.313.61 -8 OPM %6.0411.63 -PBDT0.200.42 -52 PBT0.160.39 -59 NP0.160.39 -59
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