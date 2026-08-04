Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 5556.85 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 1.76% to Rs 295.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 290.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 5556.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4489.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5556.854489.0910.2912.10579.48558.42402.85399.11295.83290.70

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