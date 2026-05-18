Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 22.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 5336.41 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 22.39% to Rs 325.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 5336.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4528.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.96% to Rs 1197.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 942.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 19657.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16774.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.