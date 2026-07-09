UNO Minda edges higher after domestic brokerages firm initiates coverage

UNO Minda added 2% to Rs 1154.20 after a domestic research firm initiated coverage on the company with a 'buy' call and a target price of Rs 1,406.

The target price implies an upside of 24.25% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 1131.60 recorded on the BSE yesterday.

The domestic brokerage reportedly said that the company is emerging as one of the key beneficiaries of structural growth trends in the industry, such as premiumization and EV transition, which are driving a steady rise in content per vehicle (CPV) for Uno Minda over the years.

The brokerage reportedly expects the company to deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% in revenue, 20% in EBITDA and 23% in profit after tax (PAT) over FY26-28.

The research house also reportedly expects Uno Minda to remain free cash flow (FCF) positive over FY26-28 despite higher capital expenditure. Consequently, it estimates the company's net debt will decline to Rs 1,780 crore by FY28 from Rs 2,150 crore in FY26, media reports said. Uno Minda is a global technology leader in auto component and systems manufacturing, supplying leading OEMs in the world. They design and manufacture over 28 categories of components and systems for vehicles across all segments (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two- and three-wheelers), catering to both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric/hybrid vehicles. The company had reported 22.39% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.81 crore on a 17.85% increase in revenue to Rs 5,336.41 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.