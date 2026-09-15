Uno Minda embarks on major expansion drive with Rs 1,415 cr capex

Uno Minda announced a series of strategic capacity expansion and plant consolidation projects across its key business verticals to strengthen its manufacturing footprint, boost capacities across key divisions, and cater to surging demand from leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The combined proposed investment in these four projects is approximately ~1,415 crore. The announcements include the expansion projects in Two-Wheeler Alloy Wheels, Aluminium Casting, Moulding, and Interior, Exterior Parts and Sealing Systems.

Project details are as follows:

Greenfield Aluminium Casting Facility at Hosur - Uno Minda's Aluminium Casting Division, which manufactures castings parts 2W, 4W and CV vehicles (both ICE and EV), continues to see strong demand from OEMs, particularly in South India. With the existi.ng Hosur facility at current location having reached its practical expansion limits, the Company will establish a new greenfield facility on its available another land parcel at Thally Road, Hosur, to create a scalable, future-ready manufacturing base for committed volumes and emerging business opportunities. The new plant will feature a lean manufacturing layout designed for seamless material flow and improved productivity.

Estimated additional capex of Rs 510 crore Aluminium casting capacity at the Hosur location to be enhanced from ~13,000 MT to 30,000 MT at peak To be implemented in a phased manner over the next three years, with Phase 1 expected to commence production by Q4FY28; existing Hosur operations to be consolidated and relocated to the new facility by Q1FY29 Product range at the new facility will include various structural and general application including EV/powertrain applications and around 1.0 Mn HPDC two-wheeler alloy wheels Expansion cum Relocation of Two-Wheeler Alloy Wheel Capacity in Kharkhoda, Haryana - To align production with shifting customer geographic demand, the Board of Directors has approved a 3.3 million-unit two wheeler Alloy Wheel capacity expansion at Kharkhoda, Haryana. This initiative includes the strategic relocation of 2.0 million units of existing capacity from Supa, Maharashtra, to the Kharkhoda plant.