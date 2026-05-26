Uno Minda Ltd soars 0.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1120.3, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.29% slide in NIFTY and a 12.39% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Uno Minda Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1120.3, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24010.15. The Sensex is at 76286.84, down 0.26%. Uno Minda Ltd has slipped around 0.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26463.05, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.42 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1116.3, down 0.07% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is up 10.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.29% slide in NIFTY and a 12.39% slide in the Nifty Auto index.