Uno Minda Ltd spurts 0.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1182.7, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.3% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% slide in NIFTY and a 23.22% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Uno Minda Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1182.7, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24401.75. The Sensex is at 78202.2, up 0.35%. Uno Minda Ltd has gained around 8.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28279.1, up 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.04 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1188.5, up 0.82% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is up 13.3% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% slide in NIFTY and a 23.22% slide in the Nifty Auto index.