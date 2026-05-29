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Updater Services consolidated net profit declines 18.58% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 742.82 crore

Net profit of Updater Services declined 18.58% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 742.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 709.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.88% to Rs 85.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 2939.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2736.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales742.82709.02 5 2939.512736.06 7 OPM %5.735.03 -4.566.09 - PBDT47.7750.25 -5 148.12191.86 -23 PBT36.2138.97 -7 101.44144.73 -30 NP28.0434.44 -19 85.68118.80 -28

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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