Updater Services consolidated net profit declines 18.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 742.82 crore

Net profit of Updater Services declined 18.58% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 742.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 709.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.88% to Rs 85.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 2939.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2736.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.