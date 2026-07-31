Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 3.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 764.29 croreNet profit of Updater Services rose 3.95% to Rs 29.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 764.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 700.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales764.29700.24 9 OPM %5.545.61 -PBDT45.4342.23 8 PBT33.1531.05 7 NP29.7228.59 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content