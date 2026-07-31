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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 3.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 3.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 764.29 crore

Net profit of Updater Services rose 3.95% to Rs 29.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 764.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 700.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales764.29700.24 9 OPM %5.545.61 -PBDT45.4342.23 8 PBT33.1531.05 7 NP29.7228.59 4

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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