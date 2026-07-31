Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 3.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 764.29 crore

Net profit of Updater Services rose 3.95% to Rs 29.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 764.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 700.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.764.29700.245.545.6145.4342.2333.1531.0529.7228.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News