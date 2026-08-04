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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL announces change in senior management
UPL announced that Jai Shroff, Group Chairman and CEO, will lead the Global Crop Protection business and will be led by the following senior leadership appointments with expanded global mandates:

Sameer Tandon President, APAC, Africa, and Europe
Ashish Dobhal President, Americas

Sameer Tandon brings over 26 years of leadership experience across B2B and B2C businesses in the consumer goods and crop protection industries including marketing and brand management. He has successfully led operations across India, APAC, and Europe with a P&L responsibility and consistent track record of driving business transformation, strengthening customer engagement, and delivering profitable growth.

Ashish Dobhal brings over 23 years of leadership experience, having held senior regional and global roles across key agricultural markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. His experience spans Sales, R&D and M&A, and he has held full P&L responsibility as CEO of UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions (SAS), and most recently as Global Head of Sales and Supply Chain. He has a demonstrated track record of driving growth, strengthening organizational capabilities, and delivering operational excellence.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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