UPL consolidated net profit rises 18.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 18335.00 crore

Net profit of UPL rose 18.42% to Rs 1061.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 896.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 18335.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15573.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.27% to Rs 1922.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 897.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 51839.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46637.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.