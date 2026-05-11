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UPL consolidated net profit rises 18.42% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 18335.00 crore

Net profit of UPL rose 18.42% to Rs 1061.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 896.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 18335.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15573.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.27% to Rs 1922.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 897.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 51839.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46637.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18335.0015573.00 18 51839.0046637.00 11 OPM %18.9920.32 -17.5115.28 - PBDT2823.002357.00 20 6340.003987.00 59 PBT1908.001652.00 15 3096.001237.00 150 NP1061.00896.00 18 1922.00897.00 114

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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