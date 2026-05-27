Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Upsurge Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Upsurge Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 92.73% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net loss of Upsurge Investment & Finance reported to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 92.73% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.75% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 57.42% to Rs 47.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.6636.58 -93 47.36111.23 -57 OPM %-290.980.41 -9.0617.88 - PBDT-7.980.48 PL 5.0419.76 -74 PBT-7.990.47 PL 5.0119.73 -75 NP-6.230.31 PL 3.2315.95 -80

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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