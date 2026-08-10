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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 109.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 109.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 61.68% to Rs 29.28 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance rose 109.11% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.68% to Rs 29.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.2818.11 62 OPM %70.2951.24 -PBDT20.5710.92 88 PBT20.5610.91 88 NP16.067.68 109

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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