Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 109.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.68% to Rs 29.28 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance rose 109.11% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.68% to Rs 29.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.2818.1170.2951.2420.5710.9220.5610.9116.067.68

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