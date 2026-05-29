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Uravi Defence & Technology consolidated net profit declines 29.76% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 9.86 crore

Net profit of Uravi Defence & Technology declined 29.76% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.72% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 38.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.869.11 8 38.6241.35 -7 OPM %1.3217.23 -7.1513.54 - PBDT1.221.43 -15 3.494.58 -24 PBT0.700.93 -25 1.592.55 -38 NP0.590.84 -30 1.042.46 -58

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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