Uravi Defence & Technology consolidated net profit rises 62.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 10.33 croreNet profit of Uravi Defence & Technology rose 62.79% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.338.36 24 OPM %6.7813.28 -PBDT1.310.93 41 PBT0.840.43 95 NP0.700.43 63
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