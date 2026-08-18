Uravi Defence & Technology consolidated net profit rises 62.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 10.33 crore

Net profit of Uravi Defence & Technology rose 62.79% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.338.366.7813.281.310.930.840.430.700.43

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