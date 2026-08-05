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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban Company launches Native M3 & M3 Pro Water Purifier

Urban Company announced the launch of the Native M3 & M3 Pro Water Purifier, the latest addition to its Native portfolio of smart home products.

The Native M3 & M3 Pro, priced at Rs 22,000 onwards, are available for purchase immediately across India on the Urban Company app and official website.

"For years, the water purifier industry has normalised frequent servicing, filter replacements and high maintenance costs. We believe customers deserve a be er ownership experience. Native M3 Pro is designed to solve these pain points through long-life filtra on, connected monitoring and dependable a er-sales support, all backed by an unconditional three-year warranty. This launch reflects our philosophy of building products that are durable, thoughtfully designed, easy to use and smart," said Varun Khaitan, Co-Founder and COO, Urban Company.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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