AvenuesAI Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd and RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 August 2026.

AvenuesAI Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd and RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 August 2026.

Urban Company Ltd surged 14.42% to Rs 148 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

AvenuesAI Ltd spiked 8.25% to Rs 17.19. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.85 lakh shares in the past one month. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd soared 7.63% to Rs 631.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37529 shares in the past one month. Blue Dart Express Ltd added 6.96% to Rs 5521.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1911 shares in the past one month.