Urban Company partners with Unicommerce to expand operations in Middle East

Urban Company's Middle East arm has partnered with Unicommerce, one of India's leading AI-powered e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms, to power its e-commerce operations across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and The United Arab Emirates.

As Urban Company expands its footprint across the Middle East, it will leverage Unicommerce's flagship platform, Uniware to manage its inventory and fulfilment operations that support its at home service ecosystem. The platform will help maintain real-time visibility of inventory, and help intelligently route orders for service kits and consumables to ensure reliable deliveries to service professionals across the region.

The partnership builds on a successful relationship between the two companies in India, where Urban Company uses Unicommerce's technology to manage its e-commerce operations. Extending this collaboration to The Middle East will help Urban Company create a more connected operations backbone as it scales across the region's fastest-growing digital markets.