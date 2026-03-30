Urban Company surged 4.59% to Rs 119.75 after the company announced a major milestone for its quick-service housekeeping vertical, InstaHelp, signalling strong traction in its newest growth engine.

In a statement dated 28 March 2026, the company said InstaHelp has crossed 1 million monthly delivered bookings, with three days still remaining in the month. The milestone comes shortly after the platform reported over 50,000 daily orders in February, making InstaHelp the fastest-scaling vertical in Urban Companys history.

The service is currently available across key urban centres including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune, where it has witnessed robust consumer adoption. InstaHelp offers rapid-response housekeeping services such as cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, and meal preparation, typically delivered within 10-15 minutes of booking.