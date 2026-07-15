Urban unemployment rate rises from 6.4% in May to 6.6% in June

India's overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 54.4% in June, 2026, remaining at the same level as in May, 2026. In rural areas, the LFPR estimated at 56.6%, unchanged from the level recorded in the previous month, whereas urban areas registered a modest improvement, with the LFPR rising to 50.1% in June, 2026 from 49.8% in May, 2026.

The overall LFPR in June, 2026 registered a modest increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to June, 2025. Rural LFPR also recorded a notable rise of 0.5 percentage points over the same period, while the urban LFPR experienced a decrease of 0.3 percentage points. The overall female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 32.7% in June, 2026 compared to 32.8% in May, 2026. In rural areas, female LFPR remained broadly stable at 36.6% in June, 2026 against 36.7% May, 2026. Female LFPR in urban areas maintained the same level at 24.8% in June, 2026 as compared to the previous month.

The overall female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 32.7% in June, 2026, marking an increase of 0.7 percentage points over June, 2025 (32.0%). In rural areas, female LFPR rose to 36.6% in June, 2026, higher by 1.4 percentage points compared to 35.2% in June, 2025. In urban areas, female LFPR moderated slightly to 24.8% in June, 2026, as against 25.2% in June, 2025, reflecting a decline of 0.4 percentage points. The overall Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above remained stable at 51.4% in June, 2026, the same level as in May, 2026. In rural areas, WPR also held steady at 53.8%, unchanged from the previous month, while it showed a marginal improvement in urban areas, rising to 46.8% in June, 2026 from 46.6% in May, 2026. The overall WPR registered a slight increase of 0.2 percentage points, over the year. In rural areas, WPR recorded a gain of 0.5 percentage points, moving from 53.3% in June, 2025 to 53.8% in June, 2026, while, the urban WPR remained unchanged over the same period.