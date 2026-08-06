Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 14.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.56% to Rs 13.96 croreNet profit of Urja Global declined 14.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.56% to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.9619.01 -27 OPM %3.943.31 -PBDT0.541.09 -50 PBT0.430.97 -56 NP0.430.50 -14
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