Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 17.58 crore

Net profit of Urja Global rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 17.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.51% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 66.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.