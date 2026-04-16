US dollar has maintained its position as a global safe-haven currency, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that the US dollar has maintained its position as a global safe-haven currency, despite recent market volatility. IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas noted that the dollar's behavior had raised concerns last year when it weakened despite rising global uncertainty and trade tensions, but the latest developments following the Middle East crisis have reversed that trend, with the dollar appreciating and capital flowing out of emerging markets.
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