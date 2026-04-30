US dollar index hits three-week high as Fed warns about rising inflation

The US dollar index edged up today, hitting three-week high near 99 mark and adding to recent gains. Elevated oil prices will push up overall inflation in the near term, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference following the conclusion of the April Fed policy meeting. At its latest meet, the Federal Open Market Committee voted 8-4 to hold rates in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. That marked the first time four FOMC members dissented since October 1992. Dollar index is still down marginally for the month of April.

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