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US dollar index hits three-week high as Fed warns about rising inflation

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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The US dollar index edged up today, hitting three-week high near 99 mark and adding to recent gains. Elevated oil prices will push up overall inflation in the near term, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference following the conclusion of the April Fed policy meeting. At its latest meet, the Federal Open Market Committee voted 8-4 to hold rates in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. That marked the first time four FOMC members dissented since October 1992. Dollar index is still down marginally for the month of April.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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