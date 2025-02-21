US dollar index hovers near two month low, Conference Board leading economic index fell by 0.3%

The US dollar index is holding around two month low as market focused on near term economic outlook. It currently trades at 106.42, up marginally on the day. The Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a decrease by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of January. The Conference Board said its leading economic index fell by 0.3 percent in January following a revised 0.1 percent uptick in December. The report also said the leading economic index recorded a 0.9 percent decline in the six-month period ending January, much smaller than the 1.7 percent slump over the previous six months. Dollar index fell near 106 last night.

