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US dollar index large currency speculative longs edge higher

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Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures edged higher, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 17604 contracts in the data reported through September 08, 2026, marking an increase of 579 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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