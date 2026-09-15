US dollar index large currency speculative longs edge higher

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures edged higher, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 17604 contracts in the data reported through September 08, 2026, marking an increase of 579 net positions compared to the previous week.

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