US dollar index large currency speculative longs slide further

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures continue to slide, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 18682 contracts in the data reported through August 25, 2026, marking a decrease of 397 net positions compared to the previous week.

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