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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index large currency speculative longs slide further

US dollar index large currency speculative longs slide further

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Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures continue to slide, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 18682 contracts in the data reported through August 25, 2026, marking a decrease of 397 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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