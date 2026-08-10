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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index large currency speculators add net longs to around three and half year high

US dollar index large currency speculators add net longs to around three and half year high

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures added further net longs to around a three and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 22499 contracts in the data reported through August 04, 2026, marking a slight increase of 5302 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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