Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index lingers around 98 mark
US dollar index is struggling around 98 mark as uncertain US-Iran peace talks is capping the currency. Dollar index is not very far from three-week lows and near-term sentiment appears cautious ahead of the release of US nonfarm payrolls today. Meanwhile, media reports noted that the US federal trade court has ruled against President Donald Trumps latest 10% global tariffs. The US stocks fell from their records Thursday. The Dow lead losses with a drop of 0.6% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR gives up yesterday's gains as local stocks slip

Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thyrocare Tech surges after Q4 profit soars more than doubles to Rs 47 cr

India's mineral sector achieves landmark with operationalization of 101 auctioned mineral blocks

Tata Power signs amendment to MoU with Druk Green Power Corporation

First Published: May 08 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story