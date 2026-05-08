US dollar index is struggling around 98 mark as uncertain US-Iran peace talks is capping the currency. Dollar index is not very far from three-week lows and near-term sentiment appears cautious ahead of the release of US nonfarm payrolls today. Meanwhile, media reports noted that the US federal trade court has ruled against President Donald Trumps latest 10% global tariffs. The US stocks fell from their records Thursday. The Dow lead losses with a drop of 0.6% on the day.

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