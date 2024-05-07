Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Index Quotes Just Above 105 Mark As Focus Shifts On Geopolitics

US Dollar Index Quotes Just Above 105 Mark As Focus Shifts On Geopolitics

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US Dollar index is holding around 105.09, up 0.16% on the day as global geopolitical scenario stayed in focus. Dollar index had tumbled to three week low under 105 last week before pulling up. However, these gains appear to be giving way to some cautiousness now as Hamas stated yesterday that it accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal. While Israel said the deal did not meet its core demands, it would still continue negotiations. This can curb some worries on geopolitical uncertainty and US dollar could see limited gains in such a scenario. There is nothing much on the US economic calendar today though a number of Fed speakers are due in the week ahead.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

UK Pound Lingers Near 2-Week Low Ahead Of BoE Policy Outcome; GBPINR Eyes Break Below 105 Mark

UK Pound Scales To 3-Week High; GBPINR Jumps Above 105 Mark

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

US stocks ease, focus shifts on Fed

DXY Futures Surge Above 105 Mark As US Inflation Stays Stubbornly High; US PPI Eyed For Further Cues

Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 44.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Vaghani Techno-Build standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex slides 514 pts; pharma shares underpressure

IDFC consolidated net profit declines 89.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story