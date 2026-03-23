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US dollar index speculative net longs at around one-year high

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Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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US dollar index speculators sharply reversed its stance and turned net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 3693 contracts in the data reported through March 17, 2026, its highest level in almost a year and showing an increase of 9575 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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