US dollar index speculators further increased net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 4989 contracts in the data reported through March 03, 2026, showing an increase of 3200 net short positions compared to the previous week.

