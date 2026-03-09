Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators further add net short position

US dollar index speculators further increased net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 4989 contracts in the data reported through March 03, 2026, showing an increase of 3200 net short positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 2%; European mrkt decline

KPI Green Energy arm inks BESPA with GUVNL

SML Mahindra records 16% YoY growth in February production numbers

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story