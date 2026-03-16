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US dollar index speculators further add net short position

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Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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US dollar index speculators further increased net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 5882 contracts in the data reported through March 10, 2026, showing an increase of 893 net short positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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