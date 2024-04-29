Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Index Speculators Further Reduce Net Short Position

US Dollar Index Speculators Further Reduce Net Short Position

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures further reduced their net short position but continued to stay at their most bearish level since June 2021, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -213 contracts in the data reported through April 23, 2024. This was a weekly reduction of 716 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Falls Notably

US Dollar Speculators Turn Net Short For First Time In Nearly 3-Years

US Dollar Speculators Stay Net Short For Second Week

Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Positions

Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Central Bank of India rises for third straight session

UCO Bank soars 2.02%

Lupin Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 1.99%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story