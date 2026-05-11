US dollar net speculative long positions drop sharply to seven-week low

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market sharply cut net long positions but their overall positioning stayed near a one-year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 4508 contracts in the data reported through May 5, 2026, marking a drop of 3815 net positions compared to the previous week. Net longs are at seven-week low now.

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