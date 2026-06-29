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US dollar net speculative long positions hover near 15-month high

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Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
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Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market stay upbeat near a 15-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 12928 contracts in the data reported through June 23, 2026, marking a slight pull back of 269 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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