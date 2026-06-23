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US dollar net speculative long positions jump to 15-month high

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Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
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Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market sharply increased net long position to a near 15-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 13197 contracts in the data reported through June 16, 2026, marking a rise of 11813 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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