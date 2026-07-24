Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US imposes 10% tariff on goods imported from India over forced labour concerns

US imposes 10% tariff on goods imported from India over forced labour concerns

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The United States has imposed a 10 per cent tariff on goods imported from India and 16 other countries as part of its efforts to combat the use of forced labour in the production of such items. Last month, when the US had proposed tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act, India was bracketed among countries attracting 12.5 per cent levies, but Washington took note of the amendment New Delhi made to its foreign trade policy prohibiting the import of goods produced using forced labour. As a result of these actions, the Trade Representative has advised me that the goods of these economies should be tariffed at the 10 per cent rate to further encourage these economies to effectively enforce such prohibitions, US President Donald Trump said in a memorandum on the issue on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Route Mobile slips after Q1 PAT slides 40% to Rs 69 crore

Indices trade drifts lower in early trade; breadth weak; VIX spurts 5.51%

L&T Heavy Engineering secures multiple international orders

HFCL Ltd Falls 3.4%, BSE Telecommunication index Drops 1.59%

Chennai Petroleum Corporation slips after Q1 PAT falls 27% QoQ to Rs 1,017 crore

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story