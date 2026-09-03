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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks add decent gains
The US markets ended with decent gains on Wednesday but overall sentiments remained cautious as US bond yields held near multi year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56%, or 295 points, to settle at 53,061.95. The S&P 500 rose 0.46% to 7,666.60, while the NASDAQ Composite gained 0.45% to 26,217.83. on the economic front, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book showed the U.S. economy expanded modestly from early July through late August, with 10 of 12 districts reporting slight to moderate growth. Data center construction and defense orders drove manufacturing gains, while AI adoption both boosted productivity and weakened demand for some entry-level roles.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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