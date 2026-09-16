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The US markets stayed negative on Tuesday as Treasury yields surged to multiyear highs amid soaring oil prices. Sentiments are very cautious as investors are looking forward to the Fed's policy outcome later on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328 points to 52,093.11, while the S&P 500 fell 0.45% to 7,585.73. The NASDAQ Composite index dipped 0.78% to 25,981.57. Risk appetite was frail as indexes fell across much of Europe and Asia yesterday.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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