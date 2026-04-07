Stocks rise ahead of Trump's Iran power plant deadline and crude tops $112/barrel on Strait of Hormuz fears.

U.S. stocks drifted higher in hesitant trading on Monday, ahead of a deadline that President Donald Trump has set to bomb Iranian power plants. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, coming off its first winning week in the last six. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 165 points or 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5%.

The price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.8% to settle at $112.41 after erasing an earlier modest dip. Brent crude, the international standard, added 0.8% to $109.77 per barrel and remains well above its roughly $70 price from before the war. Oil prices rose after seesawing amid uncertainty over the war with Iran, which threatens global oil and natural gas flows. Iran rejected the latest ceasefire proposal, demanding a permanent end to the war with guarantees against future attacks. Fighting persisted, including an Israeli strike on an Iranian petrochemical plant, as a Trump deadline looms for opening the Strait of Hormuza key route for one-fifth of the world's oil.

U.S. stocks reacted positively to stronger-than-expected jobs data, with unemployment improving unexpectedly. Gasoline prices have surged to $4.12 per gallon nationwide, up from below $3 before the late-February war start. Oil-importing nations face even steeper pain due to blockages in Persian Gulf crude exports via the strait. On Wall Street, a split performance for the Big Tech stocks that dominate the U.S. market kept things in check. Apple rose 1.1%, and Amazon added 1.4%. Tesla slid 2.2% and Microsoft fell 0.2%. Bank stocks were strong, including a 1.3% rise for JPMorgan Chase. In stock markets abroad, Japans Nikkei 225 added 0.5% and South Koreas Kospi jumped 1.4%. Many other markets in Europe and Asia were closed for holidays.