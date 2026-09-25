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The US stocks ended flat as surging oil prices, elevated U.S. Treasury yields, and hawkish talks from some Federal Reserve officials weighed on sentiments. Market participants were also keeping a close eye on Chinese President Xi Jinpings first U.S. state visit since 2015. The Dow Jones fell 0.3%, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was little changed. The S&P 500 fell marginally as well. Meanwhile, the bond market saw recent sell-off largely continuing. The 10 year yield hit 5.20%, hovering at levels not seen since July 2007.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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