The US stocks ended on postive note in last session but overall mood was cautious amid rising bond yields and volatile crude oil prices. The Dow Jones rose 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 moved up 0.5%. WTI crude oil futures surged around 1.5% in Asia today as US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This is pulling down Dow futures.

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