Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWelspun Corp ShareStocks to buyIPhone 18 Pro seriesAugmont Enterprise IPOIMD Weather ForecastsSamsung Galaxy S26 FE LaunchIBPS Registration 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks slip on rising treasury yields, DOW at three week low

US stocks slip on rising treasury yields, DOW at three week low

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The US stocks slipped on Thursday amid a rebound in bond yields.The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose by more than 5 basis points to 4.704%, surpassing the level prior to the Treasury Department's announcement of an expanded repurchase program; the 30-year yield also increased by over 5 basis points to 5.248%. Earlier this week, the 30-year yield briefly touched its highest level in nearly two decades.

In an interview on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Bessent stated that the scale of the repurchase program "could exceed" the announced $4 billion. At the close, the Dow Jones dropped 703.84 points, or 1.32%, to 52,759.21. The S&P 500 declined 0.87% to 7,641.16, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1% to 26,067.17. This marks a pullback for the three major indices after they had ended a three-day losing streak in the previous session. Oil prices continued to soar, keeping outlook on inflationary trend cautious. Equities slipped in Europe as well. With this slide, the DOW has eased to three week low.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Skytech Infinite Platform loses altitude on debut

Welspun Corp surges after securing supply order worth Rs 17,200 crore

USD/JPY trades flat around 159; Core inflation in Japan accelerates in July

Sunshine Pictures IPO ends with 105.81 times subscription

Soft dollar overseas supports good gains in INR; elevated oil prices cap upside

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Next Story