Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks stay weak as Brent crude tops $100 per barrel

US stocks fell on Wednesday as a sharp jump in Brent crude oil prices added to investor concerns, with oil crossing the market-sensitive $100-a-barrel threshold for the first time since July as tensions in the Middle East intensified. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 405.41 points, or 0.77%, to finish at 52,380.66.

The S&P 500 declined 0.48% to 7,636.36, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.64% to close at 26,253.34. US Treasury yields rose after the Treasury Department said it would triple its buyback of longer-dated government debt to $6 billion. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 4.87%, its highest since November 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parag Milk jumps on launching Avvatar Popped Chips; expands nutrition portfolio

Volumes soar at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Indices trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline

Dilip Buildcon surges after securing Rs 1,800 crore contract from PNGRB

Pranav Constructions IPO ends with 121 times subscription

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowShakti Pumps share priceGold Silver PriceiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Next Story