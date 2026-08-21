USD/JPY trades flat around 159; Core inflation in Japan accelerates in July

The Japanese yen is holding steady on Friday after data showed Japans core consumer inflation rose faster in July, adding to expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could raise interest rates again at its September meeting. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food prices, rose 1.8 per cent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Inflation had risen 1.6 per cent in June. The data will be closely watched by the BOJ as it considers its next policy move on September 17 and 18. USD/JPY is currently quoting at 159 after having fallen by around 1% on Wednesday as the US Treasury Department announced larger debt buybacks aimed at containing borrowing costs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News