USFDA classifies Eugia Pharma Specialities' Telangana unit inspection as Official Action Indicated

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-I, a formulation manufacturing facility, of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Kolthur Village, Shameerpet Mandal, Ranga Reddy, 500078, Telangana, from February 16 to February 27, 2026. The inspection had concluded with 4 observations.

FDA has now determined that the inspection classification of this facility is official action indicated (OAI).