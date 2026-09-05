USFDA completes inspection of Cohance Lifesciences' formulations unit

Cohance Lifesciences announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the Company's formulation (FDF) plant located at Shamshabad, Telangana, from 27 August to 4 September 2026.

The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form FDA 483 containing four observations.

The Company has initiated appropriate corrective and preventive actions (CAPA) and will submit its response within the stipulated timeline.