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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USFDA completes inspection of Cohance Lifesciences' formulations unit

USFDA completes inspection of Cohance Lifesciences' formulations unit

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Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 11:33 AM IST
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Cohance Lifesciences announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the Company's formulation (FDF) plant located at Shamshabad, Telangana, from 27 August to 4 September 2026.

The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form FDA 483 containing four observations.

The Company has initiated appropriate corrective and preventive actions (CAPA) and will submit its response within the stipulated timeline.

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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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