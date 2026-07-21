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USFDA concludes inspection of Wanbury's facility at Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Wanbury announced that a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices ( cGMP) inspection was conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the company's facility at Tanuku, West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh during the period from 13 July 2026 to 17 July 2026.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the U.S.FDA has issued a Form 483 with six observations. The Company will respond to these observations to FDA within the stipulated time.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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