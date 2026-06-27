USFDA inspects Auroactive Pharma's manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection at Auroactive Pharma (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), which manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) & Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates, situated at Sy Nos 231, 285 to 291, Sancham Village, Ranasthalam Mandal, Srikakulam District, 523 409, Andhra Pradesh, from 22 June 2026, to 26 June 2026.

The inspection concluded with 2 observations and will be responded to within the stipulated time.